Dogpatch will be getting its cornflake crunch on, as the popular ice cream shop with unconventional flavors Humphry Slocombe will open another SF store at 22nd Street at Third Street.

This December will mark the 15th anniversary of the opening of the first Humphry Slocombe ice cream shop in the Mission District. There are now nine Humphry Slocombe stores in the Bay Area and beyond, and apparently there’s going to be a tenth, as the San Francisco Business Times reports Humphry Slocombe is opening a new Dogpatch storefront at 699 22nd Street (at Third Street).

That location has been an ice cream shop for more than a decade, just not a Humphry Slocombe. The location was formerly Mr. and Mrs. Miscellaneous, which opened in 2010, though changed owners and its name to Sunday Social in 2021.

It’s unclear whether Sunday Social is still open. Their Instagram account says “CLOSED until March 2023,” and a Yelp comment says “It was closed when I walked by on Saturday, 3/25/23.”

The Business Times reports of Sunday Social that “The ice cream shop did not respond to requests for comment on Monday.”

Humphry Slocombe is known for its often unconventional flavors, like Secret Breakfast — which is bourbon cream with corn flakes. And they seemed to enjoy the controversy regarding their foie gras ice cream sandwich, back in the days of the California foie gras ban.

While founded in San Francisco, there are now more Humphry Slocombe outside the city than there are here. SF has two Humphry Slocombe storefronts (the original Mission location and the Ferry Building), though the chain now has scoop shops in Oakland, Berkeley, Emeryville, Redwood City, Campbell, and San Mateo.

Image: Mauling W. via Yelp