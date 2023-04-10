Dianne Feinstein's sick leave from the Senate — since suffering from a case of shingles that began in early March — is stalling some Judiciary Committee nominees and impacting other votes as well. Feinstein has been absent along with Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), who is being treated for depression, and the Democrats' razor-thin majority is gone right there. [Chronicle]

The annual Cherry Blossom Festival returned this past weekend in Japantown, and will be continuing this coming weekend, April 15-16. [Hoodline]

ABC 7 buttonholed Mayor London Breed at the Cherry Blossom Festival and asked her about perceptions of crime in the city, and last week's murder of tech executive Bob Lee — and she cautions people against jumping to conclusions about "what's going on" on the city's streets. [ABC 7]

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested for a fatal shooting near San Jose State University on Saturday. [SFGate]

Lots of dumb twentysomethings are apparently trying to enter local bars by showing a picture of their ID on their phone, and bouncers are getting really annoyed. [Chronicle]

SF City Attorney David Chiu is joining the city attorney of San Diego in investigating a shady-sounding company called Home Title Lock, which is selling an apparently unnecessary service to consumers nervous about their home's titles somehow being stolen, which doesn't actually happen. [KPIX]

The season's snowfall tally at Palisades Tahoe has hit 700 inches, which is just eight inches away from breaking a 25-year record. [ABC 7]

Image: WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 12: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) walks through the Senate Subway on her way to a vote at the U.S. Capitol September 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. As lawmakers return to Washington this week, Congress has until September 30 to pass to a continuing resolution to fund the government and avert a government shutdown. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)