A section of roof collapsed early Friday at a coffee distribution warehouse in East Oakland used by Peet's and Philz, killing one many who man who apparently worked there.

In an accident that may or may not turn out to be rain-related, a section of the roof of a warehouse collapsed at 650 85th Avenue in Oakland on Friday morning. The incident happened just after 3 a.m., and fire crews responded at 3:20 a.m., as Oakland Fire Capt. Christopher Foley tells KTVU.

Photo: Holly Secon/SFist

One man was found inside the structure, unresponsive, and was later pronounced dead at the scene. As Bay Area News Group reports, a woman inside the building was also injured.

ABC 7 has a chopper image of the scene.

SKY7 shows the partial roof collapse of a Peet's Coffee distribution warehouse in Oakland that killed a man and injured a woman Friday morning. https://t.co/Cw2ZsVgCFf pic.twitter.com/5Gyoy8I1Lm — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) March 10, 2023



Fire officials have so far declined to give a cause for the collapse, as it remains under investigation, per the Chronicle.

Foley further told KTVU that the victim is believed to be an empl0yee of the distribution facility. The building has now been red-tagged.

Top image: Holly Secon/SFist