- A tree fell Thursday night and crushed a Tesla near Skyline Blvd. in unincorporated San Mateo County, near Redwood City. Both the driver and passenger in the car were said to be OK. [San Mateo Sheriff/Twitter]
- A flood advisory is in place through this afternoon in Marin and Sonoma counties, and there is a flash flood warning in Santa Cruz County. Flooding is already occurring on the San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County after last night's rain, and you can see flooding in Soquel in the Twitter video below. [Chronicle / KPIX]
Main Street in Soquel. Avoid the area. Residents north of Bates Creek cannot pass. Road crews are working on a solution. pic.twitter.com/wuKx7NmcjP— Santa Cruz County (@sccounty) March 10, 2023
- The Russian River in Sonoma is expected to crest Friday at just under 31 feet, which is below major flood stage. [Chronicle]
- In snowbound Tahoe, gas station pumps have run dry, and grocery store shelves are bare. [Chronicle]
- Walgreens pushed back Thursday on Gov. Gavin Newsom's cancellation of a state contract with the pharmacy, saying that no other retail pharmacy has said that they would deal with abortion pills in anti-abortion states any differently. [Bay Area News Group]
- A Silicon Valley bank known for lending to high-risk startups, SVB Financial Group, is said to be exploring a sale, and there was a bit of a panic on Wall Street this morning that caused its stock price to plummet 60% in premarket trading. [CNN] - Update: The bank has now been shut down by federal regulators after efforts failed to raise capital. [NBC Bay Area]
- A 69-year-old man, a wanted felon, was arrested in Petaluma last week and found with a large quantity of fentanyl, said to be able to kill over 42,000 people. [Press Democrat]
- A new asteroid has been discovered hurtling through space that NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory says has a "small chance" of colliding with Earth in 2046. [CNN]