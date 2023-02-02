A Lyon Street house that made for a very depressing segment on A&E’s ‘Hoarders’ just sold for $1.2 million ($500,000 over its asking price), even though it still very much looked and smelled like a house that had been featured on ‘Hoarders.’

The trainwreck A&E reality show Hoarders has been around (on and off) since 2009, and has visited San Francisco for a few segments. One SF segment from 2020, seen below, was frankly quite sad, and the events at the household since are even sadder. Those events led to the house being placed on the market, and in decrepit condition at that. But in a very San Francisco ending, real estate site The Real Deal reports that “duplex featured on an episode of the A&E series Hoarders recently received 12 offers and sold for $500,000 over the asking price.”

The Hoarders segment from 2020 is seen above. Two brothers living at 758 Lyon Street have accumulated so much trash they actually have to climb over giant piles of it to even get around their house. A house fire had broken out, caused by a refrigerator that one brother Ray Silmon had picked up on the street. The San Francisco Housing Authority has ordered the brothers to clean it up, but while they’re in the process of doing so with the reality TV team, Ray’s brother and housemate dies. Should A&E have kept shooting this episode? Either way they did, and they aired it.

But the house-emptying did not get finished, and it seems Silmon just started hoarding again, filling the place back up with more junk. Ray Silmon has since died, and the probate courts and city attorney “demanded immediate action” because the place was a massive safety hazard, which eventually landed the home in the hands of Proof real estate listing agent Craig Ackerman.

Image: Proof Real Estate

Above we see what Ackerman had on his hands. “The haul included ‘decomposing animals,’ and the crew had to contend with a collapsing rear porch, a roof with a four-foot-by-four-foot hole, ‘unworkable plumbing’ and an ‘overwhelming odor,’” per the Real Deal.

Did that scare off buyers? Not in this town? “After the cleanout, Ackerman held four back-to-back open houses just before the Christmas holiday,” the site reports. “He received 12 offers and the winning bid on 756-758 Lyon Street was all cash at $1.2 million, or 70 percent over the $700,000 ask.”

The above images seem like awful real estate prosepects, yet the propery sold for well over asking. And it's not the worst hoarding we've heard of. That would be a 2015 case of a house in th Richmond District, where a mummified human body was found in the cleanup.



Images: Proof Real Estate