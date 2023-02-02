- The forecast is regrettably calling for rain at Saturday’s SF Lunar New Year Parade. The rains are expected to arrive early Friday morning and then die down, but then return Saturday night when the Lunar New Year Parade is scheduled, in what KGO predicts will be a “level 1 light storm.” [KGO]
- A scary situation Wednesday night, as a man walked into and fired shots at the Richmond District synagogue Schneerson Center, though the shots were blanks. The suspect is still at large, and also reportedly walked into the Balboa Theater brandishing the firearm. [Chronicle]
- The Friends of the Urban Forest are giving away free fruit trees, but only to “eligible San Francisco residents,” which means people with a yard. You can apply for a free fruit tree online, or at the New Beginnings Community Festival in Bayview on Saturday. [Examiner]
- DA Brooke Jenkins is dropping murder charges against the two suspects who’d been accused of killing detective to the stars Jack Pallodino, as the primary witness seems unreliable. [KPIX]
- Missing 39-year-old Brentwood man Clinton Yoshio Koga was found dead from a kayaking accident in Tomales Bay. [SFGate]
- No Golden State Warriors were named to the NBA All-Star reserves Thursday, which means starter Steph Curry will be the only Warrior on this year’s All-Star team. [Golden State of Mind]
Image: @chineseparade via Twitter