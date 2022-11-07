A Monday morning truck fire on the South Bay’s Dumbarton Bridge stopped westbound traffic for about eight hours Monday, and the fire was on a truck full of shrimp that somehow managed to ignite.

An ugly Monday on the Dumbarton Bridge, which connects Menlo Park to Fremont, as KGO reports that a big rig caught fire and stopped traffic both directions. As of 9 a.m. Monday, KGO was reporting that “All westbound lanes and two eastbound lanes of Highway 84 on the Dumbarton Bridge" were blocked after the big rig went up in flames.

Just a lil FYI no one is allowed to cross the Dumbarton Bridge towards Palo Alto . pic.twitter.com/QoipBJ9P5R — Juanito Perez⚽️ (@Juanito9376) November 7, 2022

As NBC Bay Area reported shortly afterward, “The big-rig was hauling a load of shrimp,” according to information they’d received from the California Highway Patrol. The station added that “It was unclear how the fire started or if anyone was injured, but traffic backed up quickly during the morning commute.”

#Alert - This grainy pic from the Caltrans camera is the best we can do to show you the vehicle fire at the Dumbarton Bridge toll plaza out of Fremont, toward Menlo Park/East Palo Alto. No word on injuries. No ETO. (6:49a) @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/EM2IftzrkO — Mike Inouye (he/his) (@MikeyNoWay) November 7, 2022

KRON4 adds that a “vehicle explosion [was] reported at 6:25 a.m. Monday,” though the blaze may have been set off by a separate car accident. "A multi-car accident was reported at the same time, including a big rig that was ablaze," KRON4 reported.

UPDATE: Residual Delays on Westbound CA-84 West of Dumbarton Bridge - Toll Plaza in Fremont. All Lanes Open. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) November 7, 2022

Westbound traffic on the bridge was closed off almost the whole day on Monday. By around 10 a.m. the @511SFBay Twitter account noted that eastbound traffic was moving again, but the westbound lanes were not. KTVU added later in the morning that the truck had apparently hit “guardrail near the toll plaza in Fremont at about 6:30 a.m.”

We got the “all lanes open” announcement from 511 SFBay at around 2:15 p.m. Monday. But it appears there’s more trouble, as at 3:11 p.m., KCBS Radio tweeted “More trouble for the #Dumbarton Bridge! There is a (new!) crash on #Highway84 Eastbound at the High Rise blocking the 2 right lanes. Traffic's backed up from Willow Rd.”

More trouble for the #Dumbarton Bridge! There is a (new!) crash on #Highway84 Eastbound at the High Rise blocking the 2 right lanes. Traffic's backed up from Willow Rd. #KCBSTraffic



Image: @Juanito9376 via Twitter