A truck fire in the westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge sent smoke into the sky and will likely create traffic coming from the East Bay.

According to KRON4, the traffic conditions don't look terrible as of 8:40 a.m., but the truck on fire is reportedly blocking lanes 4 and 5 of the upper deck of the bridge.

Images show significant flames, and a report from a witness the ground tells SFist that there were multiple explosions coming from the truck.

Photo: Jeff Deeter

Updates as warranted.