Residents of San Francisco were being advised to avoid the area of Fillmore and Union streets Monday afternoon following a water main break that flooded the intersection — and there was also a report of gas smell in the air.

AlertSF sent out an advisory to avoid the area at 3 p.m. Monday, and video from the scene posted to the Citizen app at 2:35 p.m. showed a large amount of water pooling across the whole intersection. The SFFD subsequently tweeted about possible gas odor detected.

The burst water main appeared to be outside 2198 Union Street.

Water Main Break, Gas Odor @CitizenApp 2198 Union St 2:35:54 PM PST

AVOID AREA



WATER MAIN BREAK WITH AN ODOR OF GAS AT 2198 UNION ST AT FILLMORE ST. pic.twitter.com/NPosVSf8IO — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 7, 2022

The SFMTA tweeted that two bus routes were impacted by the water main issue. The 22-Fillmore was being rerouted via Filbert between Steiner and Fillmore, and the 45-Union/Stockton was rerouting via Filbert between Webster and Steiner.