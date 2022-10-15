- A security camera recently filmed dozens of windows at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco being broken. In a statement released by the children's hospital, a spokesperson confirmed there has been an arrest in this case; there were at least 67 glass panels around the San Francisco child hospital smashed — and many have yet to be fixed. [NBC Bay Area]
- There was a violent, "ambush-style" robbery in the Mission District. A Ring video camera caught a white sedan pull up where three armed men got out, one brandishing an AR-15 style rifle, and robbed a group of six men walking along 23rd Street; one of them was allegedly shot and a wallet was stolen; arrests were made in relation to the crime and all of the guns allegedly used in the incident have been confiscated by SF Police. [ABC7]
- Don't forget that the second Phoenix Day — a citywide celebration hosted by Sunday Streets SF that sees some streets close off to traffic to hold family-friendly events — will be held tomorrow. [Hoodline]
- Sistory Thai Kitchen remains one of the best brunch spots in the East Bay; don't sleep on the eatery's perfectly executed buttermilk pancakes. [Eater SF]
- ICYMI: In a nod to the San Francisco Botanical Garden's Flower Piano event, the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department installed two publicly accessible pianos on the JFK Promenade this week. [Underscore_SF]
- Spillover diseases — pathogens that evolved from livestock and domestic animals and have managed to find themselves in wild animals — have decimated wild cat populations around the world. [Mongabay]
- There's going to be an MPX pop-up vaccine clinic at today's Bearrison Street Fair from noon to 3 p.m. [Twitter]
- In some wholesome bread news: Thomas Keller’s Bouchon Bakery in Yountville made a life-sized replica of Han Solo frozen in carbonite — completely out of carbs, which they're calling "Pan Solo." [NYT]
