On Friday, one of two winning tickets for the CA Mega Millions lottery was sold at the 7-Eleven at 1413 Kooser Road in San Jose — leaving the two players to split the $494M Mega Millions jackpot evenly, each of them now entitled to a massive $247M prize.

Back in May, a San Francisco mother won $1M from the CA lottery when her cleared Scratchers game card revealed a winning combination. Now months later, another Bay Area local appears to have won it big.

In a series of tweets published by the CA Lottery Press, it was announced that "one lucky" CA Lottery player held a winning ticket to Friday’s Mega Millions drawing.

#BREAKING OVERNIGHT – JACKPOT IN CALIFORNIA! One lucky #CALottery player hit every single number in last night’s big #MegaMillions draw. The lucky ticket was sold in #SanJose at the 7-Eleven on Kooser Rd near Meridian Ave. — CA Lottery Press (@calotterypress) October 15, 2022

"One lucky #CALottery player hit every single number in last night’s big #MegaMillions draw," read a tweet from the state lottery. "The lucky ticket was sold in #SanJose at the 7-Eleven on Kooser Rd near Meridian Ave."

The winning numbers from Friday night's Mega Millions draw were, per the tweet, "9-22-26-41-44 and the Mega Millions number 19." Because there were two winning tickets, the nearly $500M prize will be split, each winner taking home $247M before any taxes are applied. Until the owner of the winning ticket comes forward to claim their prize, the CA Lottery won't know who the lucky player is.

#CALottery will not know who our winner is until they claim their prize. They have one year to come forward. — CA Lottery Press (@calotterypress) October 15, 2022

According to NBC Bay Area, the 7-Eleven's owner also will get a hefty bonus for selling the jackpot ticket.

Feeling lucky? CA Lottery's current Powerball jackpot is $454M. Maybe it's worth taking the drive to buy a ticket from that San Jose 7-Eleven... as they seem to be on a streak of good fortune.

Related: Jackpot! SF Mother Wins $1M in CA Lottery, Plans to Pay Off Kids' Student Loans and Buy House

Photo: Getty Images/Justin Sullivan