- The fatal shooting woes continued in Oakland, as a Tuesday morning double shooting in the Brookfield Village neighborhood killed one man and injured another. The shooting occurred at the 9600 block of Edes Avenue and Nevada Street at about 10 a.m., and the unidentified fatal victim is Oakland’s 96th homicide of the year. [KTVU]
- Amidst the recent news that Mayor London Breed was forcing commission appointees to sign undated resignation letters, Mission Local pulls a records request and details all 40 commissioners who did submit such letters. The most represented commissions include the SFMTA Board of Directors (four directors submitted the letter) and the SF Planning Commission (four of six commissioners signed the letter). Update your London Breed corruption and conspiracy theories accordingly. [Mission Local]
- That Painted Lady fixer-upper, which has been on the market for $3.5 million nearly five months, got a very detailed and very enthusiastic walk-through video from the folks at Architectural Digest. This 28-minute Youtube video of the “pink Painted Lady” (which I would not call pink, but regardless) shows that the place is in absolutely awful disrepair, and would probably cost you more than the asking price just to make it remotely habitable. But a person can dream! [Chronicle]
- Golden Gate University is looking to sell its 536 Mission Street (at First Street) campus in the Financial District. [SF Business Times]
- A self-described “incel” from southern California was arrested in San Mateo County months after a warrant was issued for his for pepper-spraying women outside bars. [Bay Area News Group]
- The peninsula is getting two new high-end eateries, BOA Steakhouse and Sushi Roku. [Hoodline]
