Eight-year-old restaurant Causwells in the Marina District just closed for a two-week remodel and a revamp of its entire menu, and while there is still that popular cheeseburger, there's some more adult stuff to find there as they reopen Tuesday night.

It's a moment of reflection and renovation for some SF restaurants as we emerge — mostly — from 30 months of pandemic. Monday night saw the reopening of Marlena in Bernal Heights, which first made its debut at an awkward moment for restaurants in the summer of 2020 and whose owners finally had the time and funds to undertake a remodel. And tonight, across town, Causwells reopens after a two-week closure that saw its dining room get a fresh new look.

The new Causwells isn't so different from the old, and the burger will likely remain the menu's centerpiece for a long time to come, but owner Tom Patella and chef Adam Rosenblum say they wanted to reimagine the restuarant, eight years in, as a place to relax a bit more over cocktails and a full meal — whether all you want is a burger or not.

The revamped interior at Causwells. Photo: Stephanie Amberg

"I feel like it’s worth slowing down, and it’s not a race to get your food as fast as you can, and get in and get out," Rosenblum says of the new menu, speaking to Eater.

With that in mind, and with the help of beverage director Elmer Mejicanos, Causwells is now going to offer a dozen house cocktails including a fun "deconstructed" Pimm's Cup, as well as tableside Martini service — with three "freezer Martinis" that can be served either singly, or on a tray for a table of four. There's a 50/50 gin Martini with both dry and sweet vermouth; a White Caus-mopolitan made with vodka, white cranberry, and clarified lime juice; and a Dirty Tequila Martini made with tequila, dry vermouth, and pepper brine.

The Deconstructed Pimm's Cup at Causwells. Photo: Stephanie Amberg

Food-wise, the menu now includes additions like Detroit-Style cheesy bread, a confit pork belly served with stone fruit and a sorghum gastrique, and a butter sous-vide steak frites.

And, there's a new Martini and oyster happy hour being offered Tuesday to Friday 4:30 to 6 p.m. — as well as a late-night happy hour from 11 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Brunch favorites like the breakfast jambalaya and breakfast sandwich will return, as well as smoked salmon sliders on house-made pretzel buns.

While Causwells wants to be more than a burger destination, Rosenblum acknowledges that it's a blessing to be such a go-to and best-of-list mainstay, so they're not messing with success.

"I’m beyond honored that I am known for anything in San Francisco, which is such a food mecca," Rosenblum tells Eater.

It remains unclear if Popsons, Causwells' short-lived burger offshoot, is ever going to make a return. With a location on mid-Market next to the Warfield and Golden Gate theaters, Popsons — which began as a pop-up and returned briefly in the Mission in 2020 — closed its brick-and-mortar during the pandemic seemingly for good.

Causwells is open for dinner Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday & Saturday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Brunch is served Friday from 12 to 3 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

