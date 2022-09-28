- The SFPD is on the hunt for a suspect who swung an axe at a Muni driver on Tuesday morning. The man was in some sort of argument in the back of the bus and approached the driver swinging the weapon before running up against a plexiglass barrier and exiting the bus at California and Van Ness. [KTVU]
- A carjacking suspect made the mistake of trying to carjack the vehicle of an off-duty SFPD officer on Tuesday. The incident happened on the 500 block of John Muir Drive near Lake Merced Boulevard around 11 a.m., and the cop gave chase and detained the suspect. [KPIX]
- The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors just voted to amend county rules about camping on public land, allowing overnight camping for the homeless. The rules will continue to prohibit daytime camping between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. [KPIX]
- One person was injured Tuesday when a car collided with a Tri Delta Transit bus in Pittsburg after someone illegally dumped a box of construction materials in the middle of a highway, causing a hazard. [KRON4]
- The federal judge in Elizabeth Holmes's case has scheduled a status conference via video regarding her attorneys' three different motions for a new trial, suggesting that they have succeeded in at least delaying her sentencing, which was scheduled for October 17. [Mercury News]
- There have been at least three armored truck robberies in California so far this month, including a fatal incident in Oakland last week, and another on Tuesday outside Los Angeles. [KTVU]
- A developer in Berkeley is proposing razing a retail strip along Bancroft next to the UC campus, as well as two smaller apartment buildings, in order to build a 127-unit residential complex. [Hoodline]
- Beloved Outer Sunset brunch spot Outerlands is changing hands and is now closed, but it may reopen soon and the new owners may also bring back dinner service. [Hoodline]
Photo: Adrian Trinkaus