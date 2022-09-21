- In addition to the three people fatally shot in Oakland Monday night, a fourth person was killed near City Hall Tuesday afternoon, and a total of five others were wounded in other incidents. It was a violent 18 hours in Oakland, with three people shot on a 1.2-mile stretch of International Boulevard, and two police officers injured when a suspected drunk driver crashed into them. [Bay Area News Group]
- A VTA bus driver who threatened "some shooting" of colleagues in relation to a disciplinary hearing and the agency's vaccine mandate has been banned from owning a weapon for a year. A gun violence restraining order has been lifted against Douglas Lofstrom, and he retired from the VTA on August 1. [Mercury News]
- A child was hit by a bus Tuesday afternoon in San Francisco and suffered life-threatening injuries. The incident happened around 4 p.m. in the area of Ocean Avenue and Westgate Drive. [NBC Bay Area]
- According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey, San Francisco lost more than half its jobs in the food service industry — 55% — between 2019 and 2021 due to the pandemic. [Chronicle]
- The corruption trial of Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith begins jury selection Wednesday, and if a jury finds Smith guilty of one of the counts she's charged with she'll be removed from office before her term is up in January. [KTVU]
- More white people are dying of COVID in California this year than in the previous two years of the pandemic, and deaths are still the most prevalent among the unvaccinated, and among the elderly. [Chronicle]
- Vladimir Putin gave a speech in which he called up hundreds of thousands of reservists to serve in the war in Ukraine, admitted that the war isn't going as planned, and framed it as a defensive war against the West saying he was not bluffing about using nuclear weapons. [Associated Press]
Photo: Wesley Johnson