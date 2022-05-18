'Full House' House Gets Fraudulently Listed For $37M, Local Broadcaster Mistakes It As Real

A clearly laughable listing went live on Zillow sometime yesterday or today, showing the famed Full House house on Broderick Street for sale for $37 million — a cool $32 million over what it sold for in 2020. But the funniest part is that somebody at ABC 7 mistook this as legit.
We at SFist had to do a double-take when a story went live on ABC 7's website Wednesday morning declaring that the Full House house was being listed for $37 million. The story, now corrected, went on to casually mention that the house at 1709 Broderick Street last sold for "just over $5 million" in "November" — it actually sold in October 2020 for $5.35 million. Most people, even if they're not journalists typically covering the real estate beat, might have looked at those numbers and thought some follow-up research was in order. Even if it is just an asking price, that would assume the four-bedroom home had appreciated 692%, and that four-bedroom Victorians in SF were now going for the price of Sea Cliff and Presidio Heights mansions.