Friends and family of slain San Francisco firefighter Eric Deng have set up a crowdfunding campaign to help support his widow and young child.

A murder-suicide last week in SF's Oceanview neighborhood resulted in the death of a 45-year-old man who has now been identified as Deng. The shooter was identified as a 65-year-old neighbor who took his own life after allegedly shooting Deng, but that man's name has not been released.

The SFPD was called to the scene on the 200 block of Farallones Street last Wednesday evening after a report of a shooting, and they found the 65-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle on the street. He would later succumb to his injuries at a hospital. Deng was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene inside a residence.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from "an ongoing dispute between neighbors." Further description of the shooter's motives has not been publicized.

"In a matter of minutes, our friend's family lost everything," writes friend Karen Li in a GoFundMe posting, calling it a "senseless killing." "Eric leaves behind his wife, Emily, and their 7-year-old son, Larry."

"Eric had a purpose," Li writes. "During his time at the San Francisco Fire Department, he wanted to serve public safety in the best way he knew how to develop his IT and engineering career. He wanted to be a better role model for his family, especially his son."

The crowdfunding campaign, Li writes, is to cover funeral expenses and the future education of Deng's son. The campaign, launched Wednesday, has raised $6,800 so far of a $100,000 goal.

"Even as a grown adult, I can't fathom what his son will have to endure and overcome as he grows up without a father," Li writes.