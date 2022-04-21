Two men were found with gunshot wounds at a home in San Francisco's Oceanview neighborhood on Wednesday evening after what police are describing as a murder-suicide.

The second victim police found, a 45-year-old man, was inside a home on the 200 block of Farallones Street in the Oceanview neighborhood. As KPIX reports, police responded to the block at 6:12 p.m. Wednesday after a report of a shooting, and they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initially found a 65-year-old man inside a vehicle on the block suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. That man was taken to the hospital, where he also died from his injuries.

The SFPD said they were treating this as a murder-suicide and had made no arrests. The names of the dead, their relationship to each other, and any possible motive involved, have not been made public.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the SFPD’s 24-hour-tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

This was San Francisco's 15th homicide of the year to date, following a fatal shooting in the Fillmore District on Tuesday night.

Photo: Google Streetview