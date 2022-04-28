- Firefighters were able to quickly contain a wind-whipped, 50-acre vegetation fire in eastern Alameda County Wednesday night, south of the Altamont Pass. The fire started sometime just before 10 p.m. and was "100% controlled" according to CalFire as of 11:20 p.m. [KTVU]
- Twitter released its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, and the numbers were pretty good, but a usual conference call with executives was canceled due to the pending sale to Elon Musk. The company had revenue of $1.2 billion, a rise in ad sales and users, and a net profit of $513 million. [Associated Press]
- 2021 Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has a new opinion essay in the New York Times about how much better Europe is doing at regulating social media. [New York Times]
- Lawyers for an alleged child sex abuse victim who claims she was abused by an employee at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Richmond now want AG Rob Bonta to look into the connection between Contra Costa County DA Diana Becton and the church — her husband, Alvin C. Bernstine, is the pastor there. [KTVU]
- A fan of Chez Panisse and Cesar went to LA and tried Alice Waters' and daughter Fanny Singer's new cafe at the Hammer Museum, LULU, and was unimpressed and annoyed by the wine-glass list that started at $12 (but isn't that, like, everywhere these days?). [Berkeleyside]
- The Warriors, thankfully, took care of business Wednesday night and finished off the Nuggets in Game 5 at the Chase Center. [NBC Bay Area]
- Moderna is now seeking FDA authorization for use of its vaccine in kids under the age of 6. [New York Times]
Photo courtesy of PG&E/AlertWildfire