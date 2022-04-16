Oakland police responded to reports of gunfire at the 900 block of 77th Avenue Saturday around 5:00 a.m., where one man was initially found to have suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

While certain non-violent crimes decreased in Oakland between 2020 and 2021, violent crime actually climbed by some 8% during that same time period; assaults with a firearm increased 20% from 2020 (499 incidents) to 2021 (599 incidents). Last year, the City of Oakland recorded 133 homicides — Oakland's deadliest year since 2006. Unfortunately, 2022 is already proving to be another worryingly lethal year for the East Bay city after its 36th and 37th homicides were recorded in a series of early morning shootings Saturday.

Per KPIX, Oakland homicide detectives were reportedly investigating shootings Saturday morning in East Oakland that would later prove fatal, claiming the lives of two men. The news outlet notes that Oakland police were alerted to the shootings in the area by multiple ShotSpotter notifications shortly after 5:00 a.m. today.

Upon arriving, one man was found having suffered from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. Though the individual was promptly given aid by on-site first responders, he was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

Another individual was apparently taken to a nearby hospital by a private vehicle. That man, too, was subjected to multiple gunshot wounds that would later prove fatal; he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The families of the slain men have asked for their identities to be withheld from the public at the moment. However, The East Bay Times has identified one of the victims as a 26-year-old Oakland resident.

Oakland Police found multiple shell casings and firearms were recovered in the area; a preliminary investigation suggests that the two shootings might be related to one another, though detectives have yet to release a motive behind them.

Anyone with information regarding Oakland's 36th and 37th homicides of 2022 is being asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821; they may also call or text the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

Related: Murder and Attempted Murder Charges Filed In Oakland Gas Station Shooting

Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images/GMA