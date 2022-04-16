- The past twelve hours have seen moderate rain showers drench the Bay Area — but they'll pass later on today. In addition to the quasi heavy rain, strong winds also inundated the region; SFO saw gusts as strong as 44 mph sweep through the area, while parts of Santa Cruz saw 62 mph winds roar. [Twitter]
- A person was rescued from the side of a cliff at Thornton State Beach in Daly City yesterday. Fire crews were on the scene Friday afternoon and, though details of the rescue are still unclear, onlookers observed someone rappel down and reach the victim to eventually bring them up to safety. [ABC7]
- FYI: Oakland's school mask mandate will be lifted Monday... nevermind that cases have been inching upwards across the Bay Area (including in Alameda County) over the past two weeks. [KPIX]
- The USPS Office of Inspector General is investigating a recent series of mail thefts in and around San Francisco; one act was caught on camera. [KRON4]
- Another Shake Shack appears to also be popping up in the Bay Area — this one in Emeryville. [Hoodline]
- Speaking of American cuisine (that can be made in vegan-friendly ways): Here are over a dozen phenomenal plant-based eateries to check out in the South Bay. [Hoodline]
- Apparently a Model 3 got stuck going 83 mph in autopilot mode en route on I-10... which doesn't seem dangerous nor worrisome at all, whatsoever. [SFGate]
- We know that global biodiversity is in crisis — 77% of the earth's land and 87% of the planet's ocean have been altered by humans in some way – but gauging just how severe the situation has remained tricky to pinpoint. [Mongabay]
- Russia continues to strike military targets in Kyiv, which is part of a Kremlin campaign to degrade the Ukrainian military, and it's expected to ramp up the offensive to seize territories in the east; analysts have noted that the looming attacks could be "long and bloody." [NYT]
Photo: Getty Images/peeterv