Charges have now been filed and more details are emerging in a March 19 shooting at an East Oakland gas station, caught on video, in which a 64-year-old Army veteran was killed and a 21-year-old woman was paralyzed.

SFist previously reported on the shooting, which took place on a Saturday night at the Royal gas station at 102nd Street and International Boulevard in Oakland. Surveillance video from the incident showed the 21-year-old woman standing just outside the station's convenience store, and engaging in some sort of conflict with someone inside the store, crying out "Don't shoot me!" just prior to being shot and landing on the ground screaming.

The woman, with purple hair, is seen exiting the store in the video below and crouching saying "I'm shot" before being shot again. This followed an eruption of gunfire, and others at the gas station can be seen cowering and running.

Warning: The video below is graphic.

As KTVU reported at the time, the young woman was identified as Tyja Braswell, and she has remained ever since under police custody at Highland Hospital. She was reportedly paralyzed by her injuries that night, which included gunshot wounds to the chest, stomach, and spine.

An innocent bystander, 64-year-old Rodney Davis of Ripon, in San Joaquin County, was struck in the head by a bullet and killed. His sister said Davis had been visiting his girlfriend in Oakland that night.

Now, as Bay Area News Group reports, the Alameda County DA's office has filed murder charges against Braswell and the man inside the store who allegedly shot her, 28-year-old Stavon Moore.

Oakland police investigator Michel Khem explained in a probable cause statement, per Bay Area News Group, that Moore was with a third person inside the store, Tamia Foster, who allegedly handed Moore the gun he used to shoot Braswell.

Braswell was also armed that night and she shot back at Moore after he fired first, investigators say. And therefore both she and Moore now face a charge of murder for the death of Davis. They are both also charged with attempted murder for the shootout between the two of them, and Foster is charged with assault for her role.

Moore and Foster are currently in custody in Santa Rita Jail.

No motive for the shooting has yet been discussed.

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information can call the Oakland Police Department at (510) 238-3821, or Crime Stoppers at (510) 777-8572.

