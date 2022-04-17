- For the first time in two years, a bevy of in-person Easter Sunday celebrations are happening across San Francisco today. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will (at long last) return to Dolores Park from noon to 4 p.m. today for the Foxy Mary and Hunky Jesus competitions; both in-person and virtual worship sessions are scheduled at SF places of worship today; plastic easter eggs were sprinkled around Mountain Lake Park for young humans to find and keep whatever's inside; no doubt parklets and indoor seating come brunch time will be hard to find around the city. [Twitter]
GET YOUR EASTER BONNETS READY! Easter is almost here! The rules are very simple: BE CREATIVE! Everyone is welcomed to join - just show up behind the stage 30 minutes before the contests! (Easter Bonnet contestants should be there at 1:30pm - Foxy Mary & Hunky Jesus at 2:30pm). pic.twitter.com/5hgYa31ZSc— The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (@SFSisters) April 15, 2022
- It looks like yesterday's spat of moderate rain brought a good amount of precipitation to the Bay Area. The average rain totals around the region sat somewhere between 0.1" and 0.5" — though a whopping 1.25" to 2.25" of rainfall was recorded in coastal mountain ranges. [Twitter]
- Oakland's Molcajete Cocina Mexicana outdoor dining structure at 1734 Webster Street was recently obliterated by a car crash. [Hoodline]
- While the Warrior's playoff ceremony was "very, very sad," the businesses in and around the Chase Center experienced a boost of business as the SF team claimed a "W" last night. [KPIX]
- Russia warned on Sunday that all the remaining Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol would be “eliminated” if they did not effectively surrender — perhaps foreshadowing an ominous sign of the bloody battles to capture the country to come. [NYT]
- A mass shooting inside a South Carolina mall has left at least twelve people injured; as of Sunday morning, nine of the victims have been released from local hospitals; three suspects have been detained by local police in relation to the mass shooting — which followed last week's shootout that left thirteen injured in NYC. [CNN]
