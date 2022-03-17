“Stop wearing vests, you look like a Republican” warns a series of new flyers being spotted about town, and the flyers also have some choice words for the Marina.

We love a good rambling and incomprehensible flyer here at SFist, as long as the flyer is not racist, anti-semitic, or secretly some goddamned corporate brand campaign. So we are generally pleased to see any kind of throwback to the good old days flyers like "No Tech Zone," "Leave the Mission," "Move Back to NYC," and "MASONIC is as safe as a kittens belly fur!" Someone in San Francisco is Xeroxing in the footsteps of that bygone early 2010s flyer zeitgeist, even in the year 2022, as Broke-Ass Stuart’s Instagram breaks the story of “Stop wearing vests” flyers popping up on the city's light poles.

As seen above, the flyer has crossout, anti- symbols over images of vests, a map of the Marina, and something in the top right-hand corner that we cannot discern because the flyer’s graphics are of such poor quality,

We’ll transcribe the all-caps text in its entirety below:



URGENT:

-STOP WEARING VESTS, YOU LOOK LIKE A REPUBLICAN.

-STOP COMMUTING TO WORK BY CAR, SF IS THE SECOND BEST CITY IN THE U.S. FOR PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. PERSONAL AUTOMOBILES ARE WASTEFUL AND OUTDATED, YES EVEN EV’S.

-STOP TALKING ABOUT BAD CRIME AND HOMELESSNESS IS IN SF. YOU ARE WRONG AND YOU SOUND VERY RACIST.

-STOP GOING OUT/LIVING IN THE MARINA. ONLY REPUBLICANS GO OUT IN THE MARINA.

YOU LIVE IN SAN FRANCISCO NOW, ITS TIME TO START ACTING LIKE IT.

Who TF is posting this? Saw this in the Castro when I was there for a PCR test on Saturday. https://t.co/0HLIEmO07N — Akit (@AgentAkit) March 16, 2022

Broke-Ass Stuart himself informed SFist that the flyer depicted here was seen on Valencia Street, not in the Marina itself. But here are reports on social media that these have been spotted in the Castro as well.

We assume the vest thing is a reference to the Patagonia “power vest” that is wildly popular among Silicon Valley investor types. And in defense of the Marina, the Lake Merced area is demonstrably far more Republican than the Marina. But we’ll give the flyer’s creator(s) this much — if you're printing and posting rambling, incomprehensible flyers on Valencia Street, then yes, you are definitely “ACTING LIKE IT” that you live in San Francisco. Kudos.

