- The deadline arrives today for all Santa Clara County first-responders and employees in "high-risk" settings to get their boosters. All workers in healthcare, medical first response, skilled nursing facilities, and jails have to have up-to-date vaccinations by Jan. 24. [NBC Bay Area]
- Some weird, antisemitic COVID conspiracy flyers have been found in rice-filled plastic bags in Pacific Heights. The rice seems to be for the purpose of keeping the flyers from being windblown, and fringe group has circulated similar flyers in Miami and the Los Angeles area. [KTVU / NBC Bay Area]
Hundreds of antisemitic flyers were distributed in bags with rocks inside throughout the Miami Beach area overnight. They are titled “every aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish.” If you know who is behind this or have them on camera– call Miami Beach Police 305.673.7901 pic.twitter.com/kbnpzKWAYt— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) January 23, 2022
- Monterey County residents are being told to boil their water before drinking or to use bottled water for cooking and drinking after possible water system infrastructure damage the ongoing Colorado Fire. [NBC Bay Area]
- A 26-year-old woman successfully fought her way out of an attempted abduction on Saturday night in Stockton. [Bay City News]
- One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Oakland's Fruitvale District on Sunday afternoon. [KRON4]
- There's a large segment of working-age Californians who have inexplicably disappeared from the workforce over the last year. [KTVU]
- The head of the World Health Organization made comments Monday about how it's "dangerous to assume" that Omicron will be last variant of COVID, and while the acute phase of the pandemic may end later this year, we still may not be in any sort of endgame. [Associated Press]
- Insurers are still covering Ivermectin prescriptions even though they don't do anything for COVID. [KRON4]
Photo: George Cox