- Governor Gavin Newsom gave his third State of the State address on Tuesday, and painted a perhaps too rosy picture. Newsom ignored issues like the drought and the housing crisis, and talked a lot about economic prosperity. [CalMatters]
- Oakland native Ryan Coogler, the director of Black Panther, was wrongly detained for attempted robbery at a Bank of America in Atlanta. Coogler approached a teller with a note about wanting to withdraw a large sum from his account as a money order, and the teller called the cops believing this was a stickup. [TMZ]
- Sherri Papini, the Redding-area woman who was arrested by the feds last week for faking her own 2016 kidnapping, was released Tuesday on a $120,000 bond. [KTVU]
- An employee at a convenience store in Benicia called Rose Market was shot and killed Tuesday night in what police believe was a robbery. [Chronicle]
- BART is suspending service on the Richmond line, between MacArthur Station and Richmond, "for a few days" due to electrical repair work following a substation failure. [KRON4]
- In San Jose, jury selection begins today in the fraud trial of former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani. [SF Business Times]
- Jet fuel prices are also on the rise, so we can expect to see that reflected in a spike in airfares soon. [ABC 7]
