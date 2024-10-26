- The Starbucks at the intersection of 4th and Mission Street is expected to close permanently on Nov. 8. It follows seven similar closures of downtown locations a year ago, and the shuttering of the Powell Street Bart Station Starbucks just last month. [SFGATE]
- A group of Oakland canvassers for Councilmember Carroll Fife were apparently chased out of an apartment building at gunpoint, with one worker even sustaining a blow to the head. They say the incident has increased their resolve to perform their duties. [NBC Bay Area]
- An investigation is underway into overnight reports of gunfire near UC Berkeley. No victims have been reported as of writing. [Berkeley Scanner]
- Israel, in a dramatic escalation of ongoing regional tensions, sent a retaliatory barrage of missiles into Iran's capital of Tehran last night, in response to the Iranian strikes into Israel from a few weeks ago. Four Iranian soldiers are reported to have been killed, with Israel publicly warning Iran against any attempt to reply with aggression. [Al Jazeera]
- Mayor London Breed and Mark Farrell have each been sent a cease-and-desist letter from the City of San Francisco this week, over alleged misuses of the city's official seal. [KQED]
- A 58-year-old Fairfield man is now dead, after he threatened various family members and participated in an armed standoff against local police, which ultimately led to the man dying in an officer-involved shooting. [CBS]
- The San Jose State Spartans football team is set to face-off against their eternal archnemesis Fresno State tonight, in a road rivalry game that guarantees bowl eligibility for the Spartans if they win.
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Correction Notice: An earlier version of this article mistakenly said Market Street, when Mission Street was the intended street. This has since been corrected.