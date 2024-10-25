- Omar Torres, a San Jose City Councilman who was recently revealed to have had text conversations sexually fantasizing about minors, is now facing a recall campaign from outraged constituents. Torres, who maintains his innocence, has not attended a public meeting in weeks. [Spotlight]
- Art Shallock, a Sonoma resident, played in the Brooklyn Dodgers's farm system for four years before then winning three World Series titles with the New York Yankees in the 1950s. He says he's rooting for the Yankees to win their 28th championship over the Dodgers this year. [Press Democrat]
- Moody's, one of the three major credit ratings agencies, has dropped San Francisco from its top "Aaa" grade to the slightly lower "Aa1." [Chronicle]
- Joe Biden has laid out a proposed list of 17-factors that would potentially make someone eligible for student loan forgiveness under his latest plan, which is scheduled to be finalized sometime in 2025. [CNBC]
- Aside from Libby Schaff, it appears that almost every elected official in recent Oakland history opposes the recall campaign against Mayor Sheng Thao. [Oaklandside]
- Sirron Croskey, who allegedly carried out several robberies in casino parking lots across the Bay Area, has pled guilty to his charges and will now serve slightly under a decade in prison. [CBS]