- Apple announced a new “budget” iPhone SE Tuesday, with 5G capability, for $429. Never mind that 5G still has limited availability, despite what advertisements are telling you, this new cheap iPhone SE will be available March 18. [KPIX]
- Golden Gate Park’s Conservatory of Flowers and Japanese Tea Garden will soon be free — but only for San Francisco residents. Non-residents will probably have to pay a little more under the new arrangement, which will take effect 30 days from whenever Mayor Breed signs the legislation. [Chronicle]
- A San Francisco couple were arrested after a fully loaded Glock was found in their 18-month-old baby's backpack. SFPD describes the father as a “known gang suspect,” and found the gun in the baby's backpack upon executing a search of the couple’s home. They were booked on child endangerment charges and multiple other felonies. [KTVU]
- In the Excelsior, some pranksters changed the street sign for Russia Avenue to instead read “Ukraine Avenue.” [KGO]
- Lady Gaga will be playing at Oracle Park on September 8 on her COVID-postponed Chromatica Ball tour, with tickets going on sale March 14. [SFGate]
- Both Spotify and Discord had significant outages today between 10 a.m. and Noon PT, and both companies tweeted memes joking about the outages rather than, you know, providing useful updates to their users. [KRON-4]
Image: Adam S,. via Yelp