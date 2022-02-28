- Today is the day California public health officials make an announcement about upcoming changes to indoor masking rules for schoolchildren. The changes aren't likely to take effect immediately, but Gov. Gavin Newsom and Dr. Mark Ghaly should be announcing some sort of timetable, following a loosening of guidelines by the CDC. [CBS SF / Chronicle]
- A group of SF parents in a group called Mask Choice rallied in Golden Gate Park on Sunday for the lifting of the mask mandate. [Chronicle]
- There was a fatal shooting early Monday on the 1800 Filbert Street in West Oakland, which appears to be the 17th homicide for Oakland so far this year. [East Bay Times]
- A malfunctioning door in BART's Berkeley Tunnel, which runs between Rockridge and Orinda, was causing serious delays Monday morning on the Antioch line while it was being repaired. [CBS SF]
- San Francisco police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing, 85-year-old Asian man, Mike Lum, who went missing from his apartment on Dorland Street in the Mission District on Saturday, and who frequently rides Muni. [Bay City News]
- The U.S. is escalating sanctions against Russia today by freezing the assets of the Russian Central Bank that are held in the U.S. [New York Times]
Photo: Tomas Martinez