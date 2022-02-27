A car crash occurred Sunday on the 700 block of Irving Street that left multiple people — five pedestrians and an elderly male driver — in need of medical attention.

The San Francisco Police Department wrote in an email to KRON4 that a vehicular crash happened around 2:13 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Irving Street in SF’s Sunset District. Per the news outlet, the driver of the vehicle was described as an elderly male, and SF police didn't include whether or not another vehicle was involved in the crash; the injuries of both the driver and the victims have yet to be released.

A video uploaded to the Citizen App shows paramedics and SF police outside Poke Origin at 716 Irving Street contending with the situation. (It was also noted on the community safety app that traffic on Irving Street between 8th and 9th Avenues was closed for an investigation on the crash; users also described that "multiple victims" appeared to be transported away from the scene.)

In total, six people were reported having been injured. And of those six, four were taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment; the severity of the injuries sustained by the six people are unknown.

On January 5, a pedestrian was hit and killed at the intersection of Geary Boulevard and Laguna Street — becoming the first pedestrian fatality of 2022.

This story is developing, and we will update with more information when it becomes available.

Photo: Courtesy of Google Maps