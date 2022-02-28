You may have seen the Amber Alert that went out Sunday for a missing toddler in an SUV. And the little boy was found safe Sunday evening in the same vehicle, still in his car seat, a few miles from where he was abducted.

The alert went out after a woman said her car was stolen with the two-year-old boy, Jacob Jardine, inside while she was unloading groceries at a motel in Sunnyvale at 3:51 a.m. Sunday. The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety quickly homed in on a person of interest via surveillance video, and it's possible that the suspect was already known to authorities.

Across the Bay Area people may have received text alerts or seen the Amber Alert on digital freeway signs, seeking a 2008 Buick Enclave with no license plates.

We are thankful to report Jacob has been found. A Sunnyvale patrol officer conducting a search located Jacob inside the car in a parking lot approximately 4 miles away. As a precautionary measure Jacob has been taken to a

Local hospital. He appears to be unharmed and healthy. pic.twitter.com/UQ3q3ObYmi — Sunnyvale DPS (@SunnyvaleDPS) February 28, 2022

The vehicle was last seen speeding south in the northbound lanes of Mathilda Avenue in Sunnyvale, as KTVU reports.

As KPIX reports, the SUV and the boy were found at 6:11 p.m. Sunday by a patrol officer serving a search warrant. The car was found in a parking lot about four miles from the motel where the abduction took place. Jacob appeared unharmed, but was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

Update: At this time we are attempting to contact 29 year old Luong "Tammy" Huynh. We believe Tammy may have information that will help us locate Jacob Jardine. If you know Tammy or have recently seen or spoken with her, please contact us immediately at 408-730-7100. pic.twitter.com/IvlNc5RJak — Sunnyvale DPS (@SunnyvaleDPS) February 27, 2022

The suspect, 29-year-old Luong Tammy Huynh of San Jose, was arrested and booked on suspicion of kidnapping and vehicle theft. Per ABC 7, Huynh was arrested around 7:30 p.m. Sunday as she was returning to her home in San Jose.

"I want to thank the police department, the CHP, the news, and everybody out there that helped us find this baby," said the boy's grandmother, Shawna Thiel, in a statement to ABC 7. "I appreciate every single one of you and I promise that all of you guys will be in my prayers tonight, thank you so much."