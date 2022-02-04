- The SF Medical Examiner’s Office has successfully identified Frank Chavez as the victim in Monday's late-night stabbing at the corner of Potrero Avenue and Mariposa Street. A resident of South San Francisco, Chavez was found by police around midnight in the Mission District intersection having suffered from an apparent stabbing; the 27-year-old was soon taken to a nearby hospital, though he had apparently succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday; no arrests have yet to be announced regarding the murder. [KPIX]
- In another victim identification case: That individual who literally blew himself up Monday morning in Antioch was 67-year-old Frank Trout. The man detonated an explosive on him near an Antioch high school earlier this week; local police haven't said whether they believe Trout intentionally or accidentally set off the homemade bomb; Antioch Police Department Officer Darryl Saffold said no one else was injured by the explosion. [KRON4]
- Alameda County has lifted proof of vaccination requirements for indoor businesses with health officials saying the decision to do so was largely based on the fact that 80% of the county's residents have now completed their first initial vaccination series.[NBC Bay Area]
- There's a new "fancy" pedestrian bridge in San Jose that allows people to walk over five sets of tracks at BART's Warm Springs/South Fremont station. [Hoodline]
- Meet the man who saved Oakland's Grand Lake Theater from meeting a wrecking ball. [Oaklandside]
- Southwest Airlines has started serving alcohol on flights again — which will surely mix well with all the cruising altitude anti-mask hoopla as of late. [NYT]
- And the U.S. Covid-19-related death toll has now surpassed 900,000 lives, less than two months after the count eclipsed 800,000 people lost to the pandemic. [Associated Press]
Photo: Getty Images/DianeBentleyRaymond