- A small 2.8M earthquake struck near Gilroy this morning. The tremor, however, barely registered with those located near its epicenter with light shaking only reported. [USGS]
- Massive delays were reported early Sunday along I-880 in Oakland after CHP responded to a fatal crash. CHP officers and Oakland Fire Department crews were on-site around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on the roadway after a body was reported in the right lane of the highway, as well as an overturned vehicle south of the 7th Street off-ramp. [KPIX]
- Units inside a pair of brand-new housing towers in downtown San Jose — which have experienced more than a few setbacks in their construction — are now up for sale; various types of residences range from $573K all the way up to almost $2M. [Hoodline]
- Here's your reminder that Squabisch Pretzels are unlike any other you'll find in the Bay Area. [Eater SF]
- Get ready for some much cooler weather next week. [KRON4]
- Residents of Frederick Douglas Haynes Garden Apartments in the Fillmore District are, more or less, happy with their newly renovated units (that now feature updated kitchen appliances and upgraded bathroom), but, because the building went through a $100M recapitalization and renovation paid for with Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, City rent control laws no longer apply to the building — with many residents now facing $500-plus annual monthly rental increases for the next five years. [Chronicle]
- Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19, though she's apparently only suffering from "mild cold-like symptoms" at the moment; the Queen still plans to carry on working, as well. [Associated Press]
- An estimated 30,000 Russian troops will now stay longer in Belarus, bordering Ukraine, than previously expected as tensions continue to tighten between Russia and Ukraine; U.S. intelligence now believes that an invasion of the country's capital Kyiv could happen as early as next week. [NYT]
Photo: Gett Images/alex hiller