San Francisco police responded to a shooting on San Jose Avenue near 23rd Street Friday night. Per an eyewitness account, shots were fired between two cars before ending with at least one victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

On Friday around 7:40 p.m., a driver and passenger in what was described as a white four-door car pulled up on the southeast side of San Jose and 23rd Street in front of a series of Mission District garages. According to Mission Local, an eyewitness said that a second car — this one of the same color, but believed to be a two-door coupe — pulled up behind the parked car with two people allegedly inside.

After the first car on the scene eventually made a u-turn, the shooting started and lasted for around twenty seconds, per the local news outlet. The gunfire reportedly left two victims injured; one victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, writes NBC Bay Area.

“Pop, pop, pop, it was rapid gunfire,” said the unnamed eyewitness to Mission Local, noting it’s unclear what exactly happened to the passenger of the car or how seriously he was injured. The person also said that a person in the getaway car was "dripping blood along the way" as the pair drove north on San Jose Avenue; it's unclear what happened to the passenger of the second car, and police were still looking for him in the area.

No arrests have been made at this time, and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco police’s 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444; tips can be left anonymously.

Photo: Getty Images/aijohn784