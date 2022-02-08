Beer Week is back, but COVID precautions will structure it differently, and Friday’s San Francisco Kick Off event is at a Chase Center taproom you may not have heard of before.

When Omicron-related cancellations all but wrecked the January social calendar, we wondered whether the annual SF Beer Week would still take place in 2022. (Last year, it transformed into a virtual affair called California Craft Beer Week.) Well folks, we are now within three days of what would normally be the SF Beer Week Opening Gala, and yes, SF Beer Week is happening in 2022.

But it’s going to be very different, because of COVID-19 safety precautions. There will be no traditional SF Beer Week Opening Gala, but instead Beer Week hops around with a series of five different regional Kick Off events in different cities around the bay on Friday, February 11.

For the Feb 11th kick off of #SFBeerWeek Harmonic Thrive City will be delivering amazing Bay views, a curated mix of Beer Week releases, live music & tasty food pop-ups Get your tickets before they sell out: https://t.co/XdLcAPix9o pic.twitter.com/SdFY4TGCdd — sfbeerweek (@sfbeerweek) February 3, 2022



The San Francisco Beer Week Kick Off is Friday at something called Harmonic Brewing Thrive City. To paraphrase Lisa Simpson, “I know those words, but that name makes no sense.”

Lets decode: Harmonic Brewing is a Dogpatch brewery, and Friday’s event is at their new-ish facility near the Chase Center. Thrive City is the very badly named (it’s some sort of Kaiser-Permanente branding deal) collection of shops and restaurants that is next to the Chase Center. Obviously, the pandemic has largely kept people from discovering this. Regardless, the SF Beer Week Kick Off Party is at this Harmonic Brewing Thrive City taproom, with two sessions (1-4 p.m., and 4:30-7:30) this Friday. Tickets are $50 each.

There are also four other SF Beer Week Kick Off events on Friday, spread about the Bay Area, as follows:

21ST AMENDMENT & BROKE ASS STUART’S BEER WEEK CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS!

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12TH, 1PM - 6PM at @21stAmendment SF brewpub! All outdoors!https://t.co/JNxzP1uDXI pic.twitter.com/D24kKob2Sf — (((BrokeAssStuart))) (@BrokeAssStuart) February 1, 2022



But Friday’s Kick Off is just the beginning of a weeklong (actually ten days) series of SF Beer Week events.There are a ton of Super Bowl events this Sunday, and Valentine’s Day events on Monday. Other highlights include a Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence karaoke event Singin’ with the Sisters (Feb. 18) at Laughing Monk Brewing (Feb. 18), and Broke-Ass Stuart’s Beer Week Cornhole Tournament (Feb. 12) at 21st Amendment.

SF Beer Week is Friday, Feb. 11 - Sunday 20, 2022 at various Bay Area breweries. Tickets and Schedule here.

Image: Vincent L. via Yelp