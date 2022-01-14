It’s beginning to feel a lot like 2020 again, as more shows cancel and postpone, and several MLK Day celebrations Monday are cancelled too.

Someone funnier than me on Twitter remarked in the early days of the pandemic something along the lines of “That thing you think is going to happen? It’s not going to happen.” That sentiment is coming back in a big way, on the heels of Friday’s announcement of SF Sketchfest being postponed entirely to next year, we now get the news that the Edwardian Ball is also postponed indefinitely, and the SF Playhouse has cancelled its remaining in-person performances of Twelfth Night.

That postponements and cancellations were all announced in a four-hour span of Friday morning.



The very goth-steampunk Edwardian Ball had been scheduled for February 4 and 5, but no more.

“While we had high hopes we would come together in just a few weeks to create a grand Edwardian Revival, now unfortunately is not the moment when we can safely and joyfully do so,” according to the event’s website. “Due to spiking Covid case numbers, we regretfully announce the postponement of The Edwardian Ball 2022 to a new, soon to be announced date.”

We have made the difficult decision to cancel the remaining performances of #TwelfthNight.

SF Playhouse has cancelled its remaining in-person performances of their musical Shakespeare comedy Twelfth Night. That show was going to close after Saturday night’s show anyway. But they are still offering a streaming version of Twelfth Night (starting at $15) through January 29. Despite the name, it’s not really a holiday or Christmas-specific show, and as we noted in our review from December, it’s “one of the most digestible and enjoyable takes on a Shakespeare work in many years.”

UPDATE: @SFSymphony plans to go ahead with two remaining performances Friday and Saturday, after Thursday's event was canceled due to positive COVID cases among members of the orchestra.









The Chronicle notes that the film festival Noir City has been postponed indefinitely, while the Mostly British Film Festival has been punted out a month to March 10-17. And while we noted yesterday that SF Symphony cancelled Thursday’s performance, the Chron reported this morning that those performances will resume tonight.

Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Day, and KAWL reports that MLK marches and parades are cancelled in San Francisco, Vallejo, Palo Alto, and San Jose. But the Museum of the African Diaspora will still have a five-hour Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Day of Service livestream from Noon - 5 p.m. Monday.

So geez, are there any more shoes that can drop? There are. Berkeley Rep is still carrying on with preview shows for Swept Away and comedian Mike Birbiglia’s one-man show, and Fran Lebowitz is still scheduled next week. From what we can tell, Beer Week is still on for February 11-20, but with its kickoff events distributed among a bunch of smaller venues. But the one we really worry for, the Chinese New Year Parade, looms out there scheduled for February 19.





Image: @edwardianball via Twitter