We went many months without any updates on celebrity chef Tyler Florence's Miller & Lux, his planned steakhouse at Thrive City, the complex surrounding the Chase Center — and given everything, we weren't sure if it was indefinitely delayed. But no! It's open as of today, with a swanky design by Ken Fulk, serving dry-aged steaks, burgers, and more.

It's taken some time for Thrive City to... thrive, as it were, with the Chase Center barely open before the pandemic hit. We first learned that Florence was planning to open Miller & Lux a full two years ago, in September 2019, and the original opening was set for Spring 2020. Florence was the opening chef at Wayfare Tavern a decade ago, when he first moved his family to the Bay Area, and he went on to open a steakhouse concept in the El Paseo space in Mill Valley with rock star Sammy Hagar, but that partnership quietly dissolved around 2016. (Hagar sold the restaurant to new owners in 2019 and it's currently closed.)

Now Florence is back in the steakhouse game with Miller & Lux, serving pricy 45-day-aged tomahawk ribeyes ($130), porterhouses ($160), and New York strips ($88), along with a menu of steakhouse classic sides, salads, and a lot of expensive red wine that befits the baller NBA crowd. And the $24 burger, topped with Cowgirl Creamery Mt. Tam cheese, can be ordered "Lux style," with a helping of green peppercorn bordelaise, meant to be eaten with a knife and fork.

The space is below the main promenade level of Thrive City, outside the arena, but the caramel-colored glow of the interior can now be seen from the street outside.

Photo by Jason Perry, courtesy of Miller & Lux

Photo by Jason Perry, courtesy of Miller & Lux

The 147-seat restaurant is clearly the most upscale spot to open in the Thrive City complex, alongside the already open Gott's location, Dumpling Time, and Harmonic Brewing Company. And Florence may be aiming for NBA celebs to celebrate there post-game — offering reservations until 11 p.m.

The interior was inspired by the now closed Los Angeles restaurant Chasen's, as Fulk tells the Chronicle, with soft, circular booths. And the concrete shell and columns have been masked with lots of wood and vintage-looking details, creating a plush and expensive look befitting a steakhouse that's been there more than a few months.

Photo by Jason Perry, courtesy of Miller & Lux

Photo by Jason Perry, courtesy of Miller & Lux

Speaking to the Chronicle today, Florence says that he was inspired to create a steakhouse like one he visited as a kid in South Carolina — and like at that restaurant, Miller & Lux servers will bring raw steaks out on a tray to show customers, and let them select their cut.

He also says he wanted to make "the greatest Caesar salad in the world," so this version features Spanish anchovies, Gilroy garlic, French gray sea salt, and sourdough croutons flavored with Meyer lemon — as well as fresh Romaine lettuce that will be cut from its soil tableside. And, he boasts, that the burger — which features a house blend of beef, garlic aioli, garlic butter, crispy shallots, Mt. Tam cheese, and bacon-onion jam — has "made a couple people cry already."

Photo by Jason Perry, courtesy of Miller & Lux

Photo by Jason Perry, courtesy of Miller & Lux

There are other luxe details at Miller & Lux, like a dessert cart designed by Fulk, and an array of raw bar starters.

As Florence says, "So much detail and thought and care went into every element [of the place] to make it feel familiar but best in class."

The restaurant opens Tuesday, and will be open for dinner only, Monday to Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Find reservations here.

Do note: The Warriors' home opener is on Thursday, October 21, and there are multiple concert nights between now and then.