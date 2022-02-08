- The It’s All Good Bakery building in North Oakland, which was the original headquarters of the Black Panther Party, could be razed for housing. The Oakland Landmarks Preservation Advisory Board has not yet ruled on the matter (they'll discuss it Monday), and the bakery would be allowed to remain on the ground floor in the new building, but the owner of the historic structure at MLK Way and 56th Street has plans to sell to a developer that wants to build 20 units of housing. [KTVU]
- A pilot program that allowed food trucks on the Great Highway during its car-free weekends just had its plug abruptly pulled, because nearby small businesses did not appreciate the competition. This coming Saturday and Sunday will be the final days that food trucks will be allowed on the car-free Great Highway, though the California Kahve coffee truck is the only truck that is currently participating. [Chronicle]
- Wild turkeys are wreaking havoc at NASA's Ames Research Center in Mountain View, blocking traffic, pooping, pecking at people and cars, and potentially “posing a threat” to aircraft. An exasperated NASA has called in the U.S. Department of Agriculture, who hope to relocate these turkeys within the next month. [SFGate]
- The Easy Breezy frozen yogurt shop in West Portal was robbed twice in a week in late January, and surveillance video indicates the suspects are a family of four with two children. [KPIX]
- Milpitas police have gotten a confession out of a man who killed and buried his 59-year-old trailer park neighbor, but the motive is still unclear. [Bay Area News Group]
- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell actually flexed some muscle and pushed back on the RNC, calling Jan. 6 a “violent insurrection.” [NY Times]
Image: @strandman via Unsplash