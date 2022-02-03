- A Washington state trooper whose video went viral last fall after he told Governor Jay Inslee to "kiss my ass" as he quit his job rather than comply with the state's vaccine mandate for state employees has died from COVID. Robert LaMay was 50 years old, he was interviewed multiple times on Fox News, and he was one of many figures celebrated by the right for taking a firm stance against vaccines. [MSN / Media Matters]
- Another week and yet another massive recall for Tesla. The company is recalling over 800,000 cars over a problem with the seatbelt chime not chiming to remind people to buckle up. [CNBC]
- A UCSF critical care doctor talks about how she let her guard down when she found out her two-year-old was COVID-positive, and got infected herself. [Chronicle]
- A 50-year-old woman was shot in East Oakland while walking her dog, apparently because the shooter, driving an SUV, was annoyed with her for not moving fast enough to get out of the car's way. [East Bay Times]
- A 31-year-old homeless man has been charged with multiple felonies in a Berkeley case in which he allegedly beat a man with a crowbar who was trying to call 911 to report him setting an RV on fire and smashing car windows. [East Bay Times]
- Local experts, in particular UCSF emergency medicine specialist Dr. Jeanne Noble, are calling for most or all public safety mandates to be dropped as we enter the endemic stage of COVID. [CBS SF]
- Apparently Rudy Giuliani shows up in the new season of The Masked Singer, and judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke walked off the stage in protest when he was revealed. [Deadline]
Photo: Charlie Deets