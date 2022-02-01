A rollover crash on the Bay Bridge Monday evening left one person seriously injured, and led to a major traffic snarl for those trying to drive into San Francisco.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Monday, according to California Highway Patrol, and it involved three vehicles just west of Treasure Island on westbound 80.

One vehicle flipped over in the crash, as the Chronicle reports, and at least one person was injured. No updates are available on the condition of the injured person, or if any other people were injured.

CHP issued a "severe traffic alert" as of 7:45 p.m., and motorists were being told to avoid the bridge and use alternate routes to get to the San Francisco Peninsula.

As of 8:20 p.m., per KRON4, lanes 1 and 2 on the westbound deck had reopened.

This is the first major traffic incident on the Bay Bridge since a bizarre wrong-way crash involving a flatbed truck and a CHP cruiser at the toll plaza in late November.

Last summer, a truck caught fire and exploded on the upper deck of the bridge during commute hours on a weekday morning. And westbound traffic was snarled by a solo crash in July 2021 in which the occupants of the vehicle abandoned the car on the bridge.

