A bizarre crash happened at the Bay Bridge toll plaza on Sunday afternoon in which a flatbed truck came barreling through the toll gates going the wrong way, pushing a CHP vehicle out of the way.

The driver of the truck has been arrested, according to the CHP, and KTVU reports that the suspect is facing unspecified felony charges.

The circumstances of the crash, video of which was posted to Twitter by Alex Stack with the caption "@stanleyroberts we need you!", remain unclear.

In the video, you can see some confusion at the toll plaza as a car tries to maneuver toward an open toll gate, and a CHP vehicle is blocking one of the lanes. A CHP officer can be seen looking out beyond the toll plaza, and then running out of the way just before the truck plows through, crashing into the officer's car and pushing it to the side.

CHP says that the truck collided with two other vehicles before this was all over.

The time of the crash is not clear, but it looks in the video like the sun was setting, and the tweet went up just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

In the narration on the video, there is a question about whether a gun was fired during this incident.

According to CHP, one officer was injured during the process of taking the suspect into custody, but it appears no one was seriously injured in the collisions.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.