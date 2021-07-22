Westbound traffic was backed up on the Bay Bridge Thursday afternoon after a grey Toyota crashed into a bridge railing and the occupants all got out and ran away to Treasure Island.

Witnesses reported seeing the car speeding and swerving between lanes prior to the crash, as KRON4 reports. Then, around 2:30 p.m. or shortly before, the car crashed in lane #1 of the bridge, just west of Treasure Island, near the Treasure Island onramp.

The CHP says that multiple suspects, all dressed in black, exited the vehicle and ran to another vehicle that was apparently waiting at the Treasure Island onramp.

At one point, three lanes of westbound traffic were blocked, but it's unclear if that is still the case.

Caltrans is reportedly going to the scene to inspect possible damage to one of the bridge cables.

Updates as warranted.

Photo: Tyler Casey