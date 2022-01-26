During the pandemic, with fewer people on the road, California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident reports involving motorcycle accidents in San Francisco and the nearby areas appeared to trend sharply downward. Data from CHP police reports identified 27,844 cases as motorcycle collisions in Bay Area cities and counties over the last ten years. The change in accidents per year during the pandemic is especially notable among these motorcyclists, who are 27 times more likely to die in an accident than drivers of closed-door vehicles. It also seems to have continued even now that things have opened back up again, likely due to the fact that more people work from home, causing a change in traffic flows. [FEATURED]

That pattern in motorcycle safety has held true cross all of the data for counties in the Bay Area, with some of them seeing fewer than half the motorcycle & moped crash incident reports in the pandemic than they would in normal years.

For instance, between 2012 and 2019, San Jose never dropped below 500 motorbike & moped accidents, and often surged well above 600. In 2020, however, there were just 241 crashes in San Jose that were reported to have involved a motorcycle by CHP, and that dipped even further to 232 in 2021.

Oakland had a similar trend. Per the CHP data, there were 309 crashes in the City in 2012. In 2015, there were 421. But in 2020, there were only 196 motorcycle crashes, and in 2021 there were just 188.

The City and County of San Francisco have a policy called Vision Zero which commits to eliminating traffic deaths entirely by the year 2024, a decade after the policy was adopted. The plan is to build better streets, which would be safer as a result; to educate drivers more thoroughly about traffic safety; and to enforce new policies and regular traffic laws vigorously so as to protect all users of the road, including pedestrians and bicyclists.

So far, San Francisco's progress towards achieving this loft goal has been inconclusive. For a while, it seemed like it might be moving in the right direction. There were 31 traffic fatalities the year Vision Zero was enacted, and the same number the following year. By 2016, the number had increased by one. After that, though, there seemed to be some encouraging results, with only 20 deaths in 2017 and 23 in 2018. But then things took a turn, and deaths rose again to 29 in 2019, 30 in 2020.

Those deaths were often pedestrians. Each year, 1-2 people would be killed on motorcycles. That number is encouraging when you consider the total number of motorcycle accidents, which usually hovered between 300 and 400 for the City of San Francisco. Although that may seem like quite a bit, San Francisco’s rating with the Office of Traffic Safety when it comes to motorcycles is actually quite high – the city normally ranks as number 1 when compared with other cities of similar sizes in OTS reports.

What appears to be a trend towards fewer motorcycle crashes in the Bay during the pandemic is irregular, as the U.S. Department of Transportation says deadly crashes overall increased during the pandemic, and that nationwide, motorcycle deaths were up 9%. But there could be a clue that explains the numbers: the U.S. Army says that nationwide although the number of motorcycle accidents may have gone down, there were actually more accidents per mile driven. The Army says that across the United States, fatality rates jumped 14% in March 2020 compared with the same time the year before, while miles driven dropped 18% over that same period. Meanwhile, more and more people seem to be purchasing motorcycles. If those miles driven aren’t quite the same in the Bay, where there’s less open road where people could slip up, it could explain the numbers.

If you've been in a motorcycle accident and you are in need of legal services, the following list of lawyers in the area can help you in your research process.

*When selecting a lawyer, it is critical to do your own due diligence and make an informed choice based on your own research and analysis. SFist cannot be held liable for your decisions or choice of lawyer or law firm, even if you end up selecting them from the list below. Why is this list free to read?

