13 Best Embroidery Shops To Make Custom Apparel & Swag in 2022

Barbara's Custom Embroidery is a San Francisco-based sewing company founded and run by Barbara Zerbe. Her three children also work in the sewing industry, with one of them even owning their own business as well. She started her company under a different name in 1999. Since then her business has moved to a larger space. She works by taking designs submitted by the customer then has them stitched onto garments. She programs and stitches each order with Tajima embroidery machines. Projects at Barbara's Custom Embroidery usually take around two to three weeks, though sometimes they may take longer depending on how complicated the piece is and whether or not the order is a rush order. She charges around $400 per 12 pieces of embroidery. The minimum order amount is 12. Barbara is the only employee at her small business where she spends her time perfecting her craft. This is evident by her 50 years of experience and her five-star rating on Google.