Delfina and Pizzeria Delfina are going to be combining into a single restaurant on 18th Street in 2022, and both restaurants are closing for sit-down eating for the next three to four months while construction occurs.

It's been almost 21 months since the Delfina team of Craig and Annie Stoll made the difficult decision to shut down Locanda for good, just as the pandemic began and restaurants were temporarily shuttering all across town. Their pizza businesses likely thrived through last year's takeout boom, but now they've made another decision which sounds like it will impact the vibe and menu of their flagship restaurant when it reopens next year.

The team announced on Instagram Monday that the parklet on 18th Street is closed for the winter, and that both Delfina and Pizzeria Delfina will close until some time in March for a major remodel. The plan is to reopen as a single restaurant with a new bar, and that bar will feature a cocktail menu — which is something that Delfina has had since late last year, when the Locanda liquor license transferred over.

"So when we reopen it’ll be Delfina Restaurant with pizza and cocktails!" they write.



The Delfina website has also been updated with news of "Delfina 2.0," advising customers that they can still order takeout from the takeout window at the pizzeria next door for the next few months.

The renovation is being designed by Sarah Fucinaro and her firm Fucinaro Architecture, which also designed Little Gem in Hayes Valley and the renovated Round House at the Golden Gate Bridge, now home to Equator Coffee.

Delfina opened 23 years ago, in 1998, on this stretch of 18th Street that has since become synonymous with San Francisco foodinista culture, with neighbors like Bi-Rite and Tartine Bakery. Back then, though, the Mission was still better known for burritos (and the former Slanted Door on Valencia), and Delfina helped to usher in a wave of new restaurants in the 'hood that arrived over the next decade and a half. (Eater had a nice history piece on Delfina to mark their 20th anniversary in 2018.)

The Stolls went on to open multiple Pizzeria Delfina locations, including one in Pacific Heights and two on the Peninsula, as well as the Roman-focused Locanda (RIP). And Craig Stoll was named a Food & Wine Best New Chef in 2001, and he later won the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Pacific.

Fans of Delfina and Pizzeria Delfina can rest assured that there will be some food to tide them over during the remodel, and you can see the takeout and delivery offerings here. The menu includes cocktails like the Church and the PD Negroni, as well as Delfina meal kits, an at-home pizza kit, and Delfina dishes like oxtail risotto and a roast chicken "alla diavola." Also, there's the full selection of pizzas and antipasti from the pizzeria menu.

"Thank you for all of your business and support throughout this past year, it's meant the world to us and our amazing team," the team writes. "We're excited to continue to serve you and can't wait to share our plans for Delfina 2.0."