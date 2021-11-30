A 22-year-old male was shot and wounded on Hyde Street in the Tenderloin Monday night, and it appears to have been the result of random gunfire.

The victim was found by police on the 300 block of Hyde Street, near Eddy, at 9:56 p.m. Monday. As KPIX reports, he told police he was walking on the street when he heard gunfire, and then realized that he had been hit.

The victim did not know where the gunfire had come from or who shot him, and no arrests have been made.

Another man was wounded around 3 a.m. Sunday in a shooting in the Tenderloin. That shooting was related to drug-dealing, according to police, and it occurred at the corner of Turk and Taylor, as KPIX reported. Two other shootings occurred Sunday in other parts of the city, with one at Potrero Avenue and Cesar Chavez Street claiming the life of a 31-year-old male victim.

Two suspects were arrested and a gun was seized following an injury shooting on Hyde Street at Turk several weeks ago.

Anyone with information about Monday's shooting is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Photo: Scott Rodgerson