- A pedestrian was killed Wednesday morning in a vehicle collision in SF's Cow Hollow neighborhood. The victim is described as a man in his 30s who was a longtime staff member at Sherman Elementary School. [Bay City News]
- An outbreak of 44 positive COVID cases on the UC Berkeley football team that canceled this weekend's game against USC may not be a real outbreak, says UCSF's Dr. Monica Ghandi. Ghandi suggests that the many positive results among vaccinated, asymptomatic people is likely just "a little virus in their nose [showing up] on a highly sensitive test," and those are not actual infections from a public health standpoint. [CBS SF]
- An original Apple-1 computer, with wood casing, found in the garage of a former Chaffey College student in Rancho Cucamonga, was sold at auction Wednesday for $500,000. The computer, one of 175 assembled and sold by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in Jobs' parents Mountain View garage in 1976, originally belonged to an electronics professor at the college. [Mercury News]
- Gas prices in the Bay Area continue to go up, and the Shell station at 4th and Bryant in SF just posted a $5.85/gallon price. [CBS SF]
- VP Kamala Harris was in France this week "mending ties" with President Emmanuel Macron, and she was mocked on social media for seeming to take on a French accent in some public comments. [New York Post]
- The FBI is warning people to beware of scams involving Zelle, and scammers trying to get you to transfer money on the app to yourself, or some fraudulent entity. [ABC 7]
- An engineer from Ben Lomond, Peter Kisang Kim, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for stealing trade secrets from his former employer, Broadcom, and using them in his new job at a Chinese startup. [Bay City News]
- 18 Reasons hosted a couple of dinners highlighting high-tech vegan foods being made around the Bay Area, including faux fried chicken drumsticks from Sundial Foods in Albany, which includes "skin" and a "bone." [Chronicle]
Photo: Anthony Hall