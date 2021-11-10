- A woman was shot and injured in front of the Fox Theater in downtown Oakland on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting led to the cancellation of an All Time Low concert scheduled for tonight. [Chronicle]
- A 39-year-old Vallejo man, Gregory McDowell, was arrested in Vallejo by the SFPD following a Monday armed robbery and carjacking in San Francisco's Mission District. McDowell allegedly entered a business on the 2300 block of Mission Street, stole money and belongings from people there, fled out the back door and carjacked a van, which was then found in Vallejo. [CBS SF]
- Ellume is recalling over 2 million of its at-home COVID tests due to false-positive test results. [KRON4]
- Much as COVID deaths around the country have been increasingly concentrated in "red," Republican-heavy counties, COVID deaths in California have completely shifted away from urban areas to rural, redder counties like Siskiyou, Del Norte, and Shasta counties. [Chronicle]
- Santa Clara County is getting out ahead of federal booster-shot recommendations, and health officials across the state are similarly starting to encourage virtually everyone — not just the elderly and at-risk — to go get boosters before the holiday season. [NBC Bay Area / Chronicle]
- Oakland City Councilmember Sheng Thao publicly announced her candidacy for mayor today. [East Bay Times]
- Castro sandwich shop Heroic Italian (inside Swirl) is expanding with another location in Berkeley. [Hoodline]
- Longtime North Beach staple Tommaso's has reopened following a kitchen fire last month. [Tablehopper]