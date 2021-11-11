Two women were shot in separate incidents Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday morning in Oakland, and while the Fox Theater victim is expected to recover, the other victim is reportedly in grave condition.

When we learned that a woman had been shot outside Oakland’s Fox Theater Wednesday afternoon, there was little clue as to a motive, but the theater did cancel the All Time Low concert that was scheduled there for Wednesday night. We now have more details on the shooting, but unfortunately as KTVU informs us, it comes with the news that a second woman was shot 11 hours later approximately two miles away at Lake Merritt. The two incidents appear unrelated.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, tonight’s show with @AllTimeLow is cancelled. We are very sorry for any inconvenience this has caused. If you purchased tickets directly from Ticketmaster, you will be automatically refunded. Otherwise, refunds available at point of purchase. — Fox Theater (@foxoakland) November 11, 2021

Police activity outside Fox Theater in #Oakland … suspected shooting pic.twitter.com/MS38Dwj95R — Victor Ramos (@ViRamos89) November 10, 2021

Per KTVU, the first victim was “in line to attend a concert at the Fox Theater.” And there is now a hint of a motive, as that station also notes that “police have not confirmed what caused that gunfire, but witnesses said the gun battle was between a car burglar and the car owner.” So the woman was apparently an innocent bystander.

Woman wounded in shooting this afternoon near #Oakland's Fox Theater. Workers say it was a concertgoer hit by a stray bullet. Witnesses say a gun battle occurred following a car break-in along 19th St. downtown. @AllTimeLow concert canceled tonight. https://t.co/HvmlVl0ZJ8 — Brooks Jarosz (@BrooksKTVU) November 11, 2021

The Chronicle reported Wednesday afternoon that she was in stable condition, and all of this could have been a lot worse. KTVU adds “at least 17 shots were fired. Some cars were hit by bullets, and the gunfire sent people running, including children from a nearby school.

Employees from nearby restaurant Duende and chef Paul Canales himself told the station that they responded to the scene after at first thinking the gunfire was noise was something happening in the restaurant kitchen. Canales said that people nearby immediately applied pressure to the woman's wound and she was being cared for until an ambulance arrived.

The Lake Merritt shooting comes less than 12 hours after a woman waiting in line to attend a concert at the Fox Theater was struck by bullets. https://t.co/uap5bCC7Hp — KTVU (@KTVU) November 11, 2021

Some 11 hours later, a second woman was shot near Lake Merritt along Lakeshore Avenue. The Bay Area News Group reports that shooting occurred at 12:50 a.m., Thursday morning at the Lakeshore Avenue cul-de-sac next to Lake Merritt. The victim is reportedly a 22-year-old woman who was sitting in her car, and she is currently in grave condition according to the news group.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Oakland police at 510-238-3821 or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.

Image: Noa D. via Yelp